PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Youngstown Boom Sled Hockey Team brought home the gold last weekend at the 2022 Toyota USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival in Pittsburgh.

The Boom competed in the Junior Tier IV Division and finished the tournament undefeated after topping the Pittsburgh Mighty Penguins 6-4 in the finals.

According to USA Hockey’s website, “The Disabled Hockey Festival is the largest disabled event of its kind.” This year’s event is the 16th annual and takes place in a different city every year.

The event has six different divisions: blind hockey, deaf/hard of hearing hockey, sled hockey, special hockey, standing/amputee hockey and warrior hockey (veterans).