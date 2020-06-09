Area Ohio Little League teams set to return next week with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Sports Team 27 caught up with Ohio District 2 Administrator Chet Cooper about what changes people should prepare for as action returns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The next wave of live sports is set to return to the Valley next week, as Little League action returns on Monday.

Six leagues around the area will be playing, and despite lingering effects from the coronavirus, Ohio District 2 Administrator Chet Cooper says participation is on par for a normal year.

“Most of the people who initially registered to play are playing,” Cooper said. “I do know of a few people who were not in these leagues, from other leagues or not even in the league, have approached some of the leagues that are playing to be a part of it. So the numbers, I am very pleasantly surprised.”

It will look a little different, though. Most leagues have posted safety guidelines on their websites.

Boardman, for example, is requesting families limit family members to just five per player at the games. Stands will be blocked off so fans must bring their own seating. And although not required, it is recommended that you were a mask.

“The more people you have, the less social distancing you have,” Cooper said. “So I think limiting the number of people and in small groups is fine, and hopefully spread out a little bit, not congregated all by the kids. Got to give a lot of credit to the health departments; they have bent over backward to help us because they realize how important it is to get people out.”

One of the biggest reminders for parents for their kids, no community water will be provided, so players must bring their own. And as the weather gets hotter, it is more important to plan ahead and bring more rather than less.

“One of those larger ones, like the ones you and I used to carry around,” said Cooper. “And make sure they are drinking. Especially like today, it is supposed to be in the 90s. We want our kids to also be hydrating, and actually, the fans should be hydrated, too. Now, let’s go out and play some baseball and softball.”