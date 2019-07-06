Valley little league softball teams still alive in search for state titles

Two softball teams are left alive in respective little league tournament action in Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Two area little league softball teams remain alive Saturday in their respective state tournaments.

Canfield’s Major League (10-12) squad bounced back from an early loss Saturday to keep their hopes of a title alive. They fell in their first game to West Portsmouth 10-5, but topped Geneva in their second game 16-0.

They advance to play in an elimination game Sunday.

Poland/Canfield’s Junior League (13-14) is looking for their second straight state title and are just a few innings away from doing it.

They topped Ironton 20-1 in the first game of a best-of-three series Saturday, and are in the lead in Game 2 11-0, but that game has been suspended due to weather.