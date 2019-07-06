LIVE NOW /
Valley little league softball teams still alive in search for state titles

Sports

Two softball teams are left alive in respective little league tournament action in Wheelersburg

Generic Softball Scorecard

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Two area little league softball teams remain alive Saturday in their respective state tournaments.

Canfield’s Major League (10-12) squad bounced back from an early loss Saturday to keep their hopes of a title alive. They fell in their first game to West Portsmouth 10-5, but topped Geneva in their second game 16-0.

They advance to play in an elimination game Sunday.

Poland/Canfield’s Junior League (13-14) is looking for their second straight state title and are just a few innings away from doing it.

They topped Ironton 20-1 in the first game of a best-of-three series Saturday, and are in the lead in Game 2 11-0, but that game has been suspended due to weather.

