Area high school football rushing leaders

Fifteen local schools had their signal callers lead their offense in rushing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy’s Cam Hollobaugh has rushed for over 1400 yards and 31 touchdowns this year. The Eagles are set to play for the Division VII State Championship Thursday against New Bremen.

Fifteen area schools had quarterbacks who led their respective teams in rushing. Haden Gibson (Brookfield), Broc Lowry (Canfield) and Jackson Johnson (Salem) all threw for over 1,000 yards and also ran for over 1,000 yards.

Statistical Leaderboard was updated, as of November 15:

Note: Beaver Local, East Palestine, Kennedy Catholic, Mathews, Mercer, Sebring and Southington have not yet reported stats.

Rushing Yards

1.Dominic Schadl (SR) McDonald – 1812

2.Eric Babinchak (SR) Howland – 1775

3.Marco Ferry (SR) Leetonia – 1716

4.Danny Bruckman (SR) Jefferson – 1486

5.Cam Hollobaugh (SR) Warren JFK – 1438

6.Anthony Demma (JR) Garrettsville Garfield – 1309

7.Cole Toy (SR) Reynolds – 1251

8.Anthony Stallworth (JR) Farrell – 1200

9.Zyere Rogers (JR) Mooney – 1189

10.TC Caffey (JR) Hubbard – 1170

11.Ethan Susen (SR) Wilmington – 1152

12.Broc Lowry (SO) Canfield – 1118

13.Shakir Perkins (SR) Mineral Ridge – 1109

14.Howie Williams (SR) East Liverpool – 1104

15.David Altiere (JR) Western Reserve – 1090

16.Ryan McCullough (SR) Lisbon – 1088

17.Jackson Johnson (SO) Salem – 1078

18.Dylan Dominguez (JR) South Range – 1051

19.Ethan Powell (SR) Crestview – 1047

20.Haden Gibson (SR) Brookfield – 1026

21.Austin Lysiak (JR) Garrettsville Garfield – 954

22.Darren Miller (SR) Wilmington – 946

23.Michael Henwood (SR) Hickory – 943

24.William Hardenbrook (SR) Crestview – 904

25.Jesse Likens (SR) Warren JFK – 881

Rushing Touchdowns

1.Cam Hollobaugh (SR) Warren JFK – 31

2.Dominic Schadl (SR) McDonald – 23

2.Cole Toy (SR) Reynolds – 23

4.Marco Ferry (SR) Leetonia – 22

5.Danny Bruckman (SR) Jefferson – 20

5.Shakir Perkins (SR) Mineral Ridge – 20

7.Beau Brungard (JR) Springfield – 19

7.Haden Gibson (SR) Brookfield – 19

7.Anthony Stallworth (JR) Farrell – 19

10.Eric Babinchak (SR) Howland – 18

10.Dylan Dominguez (JR) South Range – 18

12.Aidan Stephens (JR) LaBrae – 16

13.Howie Williams (SR) East Liverpool – 15

14.Zack Leonard (SR) Niles – 14

15.David Altiere (JR) Western Reserve – 13

15.Anthony Demma (JR) Garrettsville Garfield – 13

15.Michael Henwood (SR) Hickory – 13

15.Brock Hillyer (SR) West Branch – 13

15.Sean Lengyel (SR) Jackson-Milton – 13

15.Broc Lowry (SO) Canfield – 13

15.Ethan Susen (SR) Wilmington – 13

Yards Per Carry (at least 50 attempts)

1.Brad Sloan (SR) Southern – 11.0

2.William Hardenbrook (SR) Crestview – 10.9

3.Michael Henwood (SR) Hickory – 10.8

4.Ethan Susen (SR) Wilmington – 10.2

5.Michael Patrone (SR) South Range – 9.9

6.Ryan McCullough (SR) Lisbon – 9.7

7.Terrence Thomas (JR) Boardman – 9.5

8.Darren Miller (SR) Wilmington – 9.2

9.Beau Brungard (JR) Springfield – 9.0

10.Jason Hewlett (SO) Chaney – 8.8

10.Anthony Stallworth (JR) Farrell – 8.8

12.Dominic Schadl (SR) McDonald – 8.7

13.Luke Blasko (SR) South Range – 8.5

13.Marco Ferry (SR) Leetonia – 8.5

13.Dreyvin Livingston (SR) Reynolds – 8.5