Area high school football receiving leaders

Eight area receivers hauled in 50 passes or more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s Blaize Exline and Jax Booth hauled in a combined 183 passes from their sophomore quarterback Jackson Johnson this past season. The Bunofsky boys (Brady & Cole) finished with 63 and 55 catches respectively in Lowellville.

Six receivers from our area gained over 750 yards this year.

Statistical Leaderboard was updated, as of November 15:

Note: Beaver Local, East Palestine, Kennedy Catholic, Mathews, Mercer, Sebring and Southington have not yet reported stats.

Receptions

1.Blaize Exline (JR) Salem – 112

2.Keaton Baker (SR) United – 86

3.Brady Bunofsky (SO) Lowellville – 63

4.Jax Booth (SR) Salem – 61

5.Grant Knight (SO) United – 57

5.Ramarion Whitehead (JR) Hickory – 57

7.Cole Bunofsky (SR) Lowellville – 55

8.Dominic Malito (JR) Girard – 50

9.Trent Hodge (SO) Jefferson – 47

9.Nick Wilson (JR) West Branch – 47

11.Isaiah Greathouse (SO) Wellsville – 43

12.Tre’von Drake (JR) LaBrae – 42

13.Ethan Fletcher (SR) Canfield – 40

14.Nate Miller (SR) United – 39

15.Cole Grope (SR) Jackson-Milton – 38

15.Clayton Medvec (SR) Springfield – 38

15.Ryan McCullough (SR) Lisbon – 38

15.Jalen Royal-Eiland (SR) Mineral Ridge – 38

19.Alexd Mayorga (SR) Western Reserve – 37

19.David McKeivier (SR) West Branch – 37

21.Anthony Pereira (JR) Grove City – 36

22.Valen Krzyston (JR) Wellsville – 35

22.Matthew Reardon (SR) Ursuline – 35

22.Alleni Fryer (SR) Niles – 35

25.Garrett Krzyston (JR) Wellsville – 34

25.Alek Wilson (SR) West Branch – 34

Receiving Yards

1.Keaton Baker (SR) United – 1392

2.Blaize Exline (JR) Salem – 1345

3.Brady Bunofsky (SO) Lowellville – 984

4.Ramarion Whitehead (JR) Hickory – 931

5.Cole Bunofsky (SR) Lowellville – 835

6.Jax Booth (SR) Salem – 778

7.Grant Knight (SO) United – 736

8.Dominic Malito (JR) Girard – 729

9.Cole Grope (SR) Jackson-Milton – 704

10.Tre’von Drake (JR) LaBrae – 674

11.Nick Wilson (SR) West Branch – 666

12.Trent Hodge (SO) Jefferson – 645

13.Alleni Fryer (SR) Niles – 616

14.Bryant Douglas (SR) Chaney – 611

15.Clayton Medvec (SR) Springfield – 609

16.Anthony Pereira (JR) Grove City – 567

17.Xathon Cross (SR) Columbiana – 566

17.Isaiah Greathouse (SO) Wellsville – 566

19.Brad Sloan (SR) Southern – 565

20.Garrett Krzyston (JR) Wellsville – 553

Yards Per Catch (at least 7 catches)

1.Luke Crumbacher (SR) South Range – 38.2

2.Nic Bengala (SO) Girard – 32.3

3.Brad Sloan (SR) Southern – 25.7

3.Cam Thompson (JR) Boardman – 25.7

5.Bryant Douglas (SR) Chaney – 23.5

6.Drew Carrocce (JR) Canfield – 22.4

7.Cam Hollobaugh (SR) Warren JFK – 22.0

8.Devin Carter (JR) LaBrae – 21.8

8.Xathon Cross (SR) Columbiana – 21.8

10.Eric Babinchak (SR) Howland – 21.1

10.Ethan Susen (SR) Wilmington – 21.1

12.Braidyn Wright (SR) East Liverpool – 20.8

13.Todd Simons (SR) Fitch – 19.9

14.Lane Barber (SR) Lakeview, PA – 19.6

14.Jaedon Finley (SR) Leetonia – 19.6

Receiving Touchdowns

1.Blaize Exline (JR) Salem – 19

2.Keaton Baker (SR) United – 12

3.Cole Bunofsky (SR) Lowellville – 11

4.Brady Bunofsky (SO) Lowellville – 10

4.Nick Wilson (SR) West Branch – 10

6.Brad Sloan (SR) Southern – 8

6.Ramarion Whitehead (JR) Hickory – 8

6.Brandon Yanssens (SR) Crestview – 8

9.Jax Booth (SR) Salem – 7

9.Matthew Cannone (SR) Hickory – 7

9.Bryant Douglas (SR) Chaney – 7

9.Grant Knight (SO) United – 7

9.Dominic Malito (JR) Girard – 7

9.Ryan McCullough (SR) Lisbon – 7

9.Anthony Pereira (JR) Grove City – 7

16.Tyler Evans (JR) Fitch – 6

16.Isaiah Greathouse (SO) Wellsville – 6

16.Nate Miller (SR) United – 6

16.Alex Modelski (SO) Lowellville – 6

16.Eric Williams (SO) East Liverpool – 6