Area high school football receiving leaders

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s Blaize Exline and Jax Booth hauled in a combined 183 passes from their sophomore quarterback Jackson Johnson this past season. The Bunofsky boys (Brady & Cole) finished with 63 and 55 catches respectively in Lowellville.
Six receivers from our area gained over 750 yards this year.
Statistical Leaderboard was updated, as of November 15:
Note: Beaver Local, East Palestine, Kennedy Catholic, Mathews, Mercer, Sebring and Southington have not yet reported stats.
Receptions
1.Blaize Exline (JR) Salem – 112
2.Keaton Baker (SR) United – 86
3.Brady Bunofsky (SO) Lowellville – 63
4.Jax Booth (SR) Salem – 61
5.Grant Knight (SO) United – 57
5.Ramarion Whitehead (JR) Hickory – 57
7.Cole Bunofsky (SR) Lowellville – 55
8.Dominic Malito (JR) Girard – 50
9.Trent Hodge (SO) Jefferson – 47
9.Nick Wilson (JR) West Branch – 47
11.Isaiah Greathouse (SO) Wellsville – 43
12.Tre’von Drake (JR) LaBrae – 42
13.Ethan Fletcher (SR) Canfield – 40
14.Nate Miller (SR) United – 39
15.Cole Grope (SR) Jackson-Milton – 38
15.Clayton Medvec (SR) Springfield – 38
15.Ryan McCullough (SR) Lisbon – 38
15.Jalen Royal-Eiland (SR) Mineral Ridge – 38
19.Alexd Mayorga (SR) Western Reserve – 37
19.David McKeivier (SR) West Branch – 37
21.Anthony Pereira (JR) Grove City – 36
22.Valen Krzyston (JR) Wellsville – 35
22.Matthew Reardon (SR) Ursuline – 35
22.Alleni Fryer (SR) Niles – 35
25.Garrett Krzyston (JR) Wellsville – 34
25.Alek Wilson (SR) West Branch – 34
Receiving Yards
1.Keaton Baker (SR) United – 1392
2.Blaize Exline (JR) Salem – 1345
3.Brady Bunofsky (SO) Lowellville – 984
4.Ramarion Whitehead (JR) Hickory – 931
5.Cole Bunofsky (SR) Lowellville – 835
6.Jax Booth (SR) Salem – 778
7.Grant Knight (SO) United – 736
8.Dominic Malito (JR) Girard – 729
9.Cole Grope (SR) Jackson-Milton – 704
10.Tre’von Drake (JR) LaBrae – 674
11.Nick Wilson (SR) West Branch – 666
12.Trent Hodge (SO) Jefferson – 645
13.Alleni Fryer (SR) Niles – 616
14.Bryant Douglas (SR) Chaney – 611
15.Clayton Medvec (SR) Springfield – 609
16.Anthony Pereira (JR) Grove City – 567
17.Xathon Cross (SR) Columbiana – 566
17.Isaiah Greathouse (SO) Wellsville – 566
19.Brad Sloan (SR) Southern – 565
20.Garrett Krzyston (JR) Wellsville – 553
Yards Per Catch (at least 7 catches)
1.Luke Crumbacher (SR) South Range – 38.2
2.Nic Bengala (SO) Girard – 32.3
3.Brad Sloan (SR) Southern – 25.7
3.Cam Thompson (JR) Boardman – 25.7
5.Bryant Douglas (SR) Chaney – 23.5
6.Drew Carrocce (JR) Canfield – 22.4
7.Cam Hollobaugh (SR) Warren JFK – 22.0
8.Devin Carter (JR) LaBrae – 21.8
8.Xathon Cross (SR) Columbiana – 21.8
10.Eric Babinchak (SR) Howland – 21.1
10.Ethan Susen (SR) Wilmington – 21.1
12.Braidyn Wright (SR) East Liverpool – 20.8
13.Todd Simons (SR) Fitch – 19.9
14.Lane Barber (SR) Lakeview, PA – 19.6
14.Jaedon Finley (SR) Leetonia – 19.6
Receiving Touchdowns
1.Blaize Exline (JR) Salem – 19
2.Keaton Baker (SR) United – 12
3.Cole Bunofsky (SR) Lowellville – 11
4.Brady Bunofsky (SO) Lowellville – 10
4.Nick Wilson (SR) West Branch – 10
6.Brad Sloan (SR) Southern – 8
6.Ramarion Whitehead (JR) Hickory – 8
6.Brandon Yanssens (SR) Crestview – 8
9.Jax Booth (SR) Salem – 7
9.Matthew Cannone (SR) Hickory – 7
9.Bryant Douglas (SR) Chaney – 7
9.Grant Knight (SO) United – 7
9.Dominic Malito (JR) Girard – 7
9.Ryan McCullough (SR) Lisbon – 7
9.Anthony Pereira (JR) Grove City – 7
16.Tyler Evans (JR) Fitch – 6
16.Isaiah Greathouse (SO) Wellsville – 6
16.Nate Miller (SR) United – 6
16.Alex Modelski (SO) Lowellville – 6
16.Eric Williams (SO) East Liverpool – 6
