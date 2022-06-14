YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA announced high school boys basketball divisions for next season with five local teams set to play in a different division.

Three teams are moving up as Howland, Brookfield and Valley Christian are jumping up a division.

The Tigers are moving from Division II to Division I while both the Eagles and Warriors make the move from D-IV to D-III.

Both the Lakeview and Springfield boys will be moving down a division.

After reaching the Division III Salem District Final this past season, the Tigers will move from D-III to D-IV.

As for the Bulldogs, they make the move from Division II to Division III.