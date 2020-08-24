AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Fields, a sophomore and the Buckeyes’ Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback, said online classes allow him to split his time between studying at home or relaxing with Netflix and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, where besides football facilities there is a new lavish lounge for players that offers made-to-order meals, massage chairs, video games on big screens and a cryogenic chamber. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Ohio State is ranked #2 in the Associated Press preseason top-25.

NEW YORK, New York (AP) – Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.

Ohio State was a close No. 2 to Clemson, which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season.

Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5.

Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.

When the season starts, 53 teams will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25 because they have postponed their seasons. That includes all Big Ten and Pac-12 teams – including nine in the AP preseason poll.