BALTIMORE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani made more history Monday night, becoming the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base five times in a game as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5.

Ohtani had four hits and a walk, making up for his shaky pitching with a stellar performance at the plate. He hit a titanic three-run homer and finished a double shy of the cycle on a night the Orioles hit three home runs off him.

The last person to reach base five times in a game he started on the mound was Mel Stottlemyre of the New York Yankees, on Sept. 26, 1964, against Washington.

Ohtani (5-1) allowed five runs in seven innings, but he did plenty of damage with a bat in his hands. In addition to his 456-foot drive in the fourth that gave the Angels a 7-4 lead, he had a walk, two singles and a triple.

Needing a two-base hit to become the first starting pitcher to hit for the cycle, Ohtani grounded into a forceout in the seventh and singled in the ninth.

Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. With the score tied at 4 in the fourth, Ohtani connected for his ninth home run of the season. The ball appeared to bounce off the gate behind the seating area in right-center field at Camden Yards.

Matt Thaiss added an RBI double that inning. Then in the fifth, Ohtani tripled and scored his third run of the game on Hunter Renfroe’s double.

The Orioles had more success against Ohtani while he was pitching. Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer in the second to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead, and after Gio Urshela of the Angels hit a two-run double in the third, Anthony Santander answered with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to put the Orioles up 4-3.

Chad Wallach led off the fourth with a home run for the Angels, and they went on to score four more runs in the inning.

Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot for Baltimore in the fifth. After allowing only two runs in 28 innings through his first five starts, Ohtani has allowed 17 runs in 25 innings over his past four. In those last four starts, he’s yielded eight home runs.

TRANSACTIONS

The Orioles recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned OF Kyle Stowers to Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Los Angeles put INF Anthony Rendon (left groin strain) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday.

UP NEXT

Baltimore sends Dean Kremer (4-1) to the mound against Chase Silseth (0-0) of the Angels on Tuesday night.

