STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the season with a noncontact knee injury she sustained last week during practice, the school announced Wednesday.

Fudd tore the medial meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, the school said. The injury happened when she came down after a jump shot on Nov. 14 in practice, coach Geno Auriemma said last week.

The junior, who has had an injury-filled career, averaged 11 points in the two games she played this season for the No. 6 Huskies (3-1), a win over Dayton and a loss to No. 10 North Carolina State.

The school said Fudd will have surgery at UConn Health at a “later date.”

“We’re all just so upset for Azzi,” Auriemma said in a statement. “She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it’s unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this.”

Fudd, a former national high school player of the year, also tore the ACL and MCL in her right knee while in high school. She missed 10 games with a foot injury during her freshman season and 22 games because of knee injuries during her sophomore campaign.

Fudd’s injury comes after the return of another UConn star, Paige Bueckers, who missed all of last season and 19 games during her sophomore campaign with knee injuries.

Fudd has averaged 13.1 points in the 42 games she has played for UConn.

Auriemma said the program will support Fudd in whatever way it can.

“Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly,” he said. “I’m confident she’ll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever.”

UConn is traveling to the Cayman Islands for a game Friday against No. 2 UCLA.

