EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills because of a neck injury.

Coach Brian Daboll on Friday listed Jones as out for the game along with left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and backup tackle Matt Peart.

“I think he’s getting better but not good enough to play for this game,” Daboll said Friday of Jones, who has been sacked 28 times this season.

Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Bills, will start for New York, his first start since late in 2021 with Houston. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, either will be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the roster to be his backup.

“Tyrod’s a pro,” Daboll said. “He comes out every day and approaches it the right way in the backup situation, but he always approaches it as if he’s the starter. He’s had a good week, he’s prepared well, but he does that every week.”

The Giants have given up a league-high 30 sacks and the concern about the line increased over the past two days when right tackle Evan Neal sustained an ankle injury. The seventh-pick in last year’s draft practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and did not practice Friday. He was listed as questionable for the game.

If Neal cannot play along with Thomas and Peart, that would leave Josh Ezeudu as the only healthy tackle on the active roster. Tackles Jaylon Thomas and Yodny Cajuste are on the practice squad along with offensive lineman Justin Pugh, who has played tackle but has not played since hurting a knee last year. They could be elevated for the game or signed to the roster, provided another player if placed on injured reserve.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who sprained an ankle on Sept. 17, has been close to returning the past two weeks. His status was listed as questionable.

Daboll said Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract earlier this year, was in the Giants headquarters. He was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday when he was sacked on a blind-side hit by Miami Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel. He immediately left the game and Taylor played the final 12 minutes in the 31-16 loss, New York’s third straight.

This will be the first regular-season game Jones has missed since sitting out the final six games of the 2021 senior with another neck injury. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones said the injuries are not the same.

Jones is 104 of 151 for 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions, while running for 197 yards and a TD.

