Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round draft pick.

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN - AP Sports Writer

Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook (0) gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected, first-round pick.

Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night.

The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.

