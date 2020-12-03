HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected, first-round pick.
Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night.
The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City or Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.
Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall
