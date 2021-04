College athletes will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (AP) – Major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition starting next season.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to change the long-standing rule, which has helped deter players in high-profile sports from switching schools, two people with knowledge of the council’s decision told The Associated Press.