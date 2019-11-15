AP source: Pirates agree to hire Ben Cherington as GM

A person familiar with the decision says the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A person familiar with the decision says the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced.

Cherington likely will be introduced at a news conference on Monday, the person said. Cherington replaces Neal Huntington, who was hired in September 2008 and fired in October.

Now 45, Cherington took over from Theo Epstein as GM of the Boston Red Sox in October 2011. He left in August 2015 when Boston hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations.

Cherington has been Toronto’s vice president of baseball operations under GM Ross Atkins since September 2016.