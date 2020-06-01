AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more money cuts

A person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball players have proposed a 114-game regular season

NEW YORK (AP) – A person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball players have proposed a 114-game regular season, up from 82 in management’s offer.

But the players haven’t offered to take any additional pay cuts beyond the one they agreed to in March.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

