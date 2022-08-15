YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight year Alabama will start the college football season as the number one ranked team in the country.

The Associated Press released their first poll on Monday afternoon. The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes. Ohio State will begin the season ranked 2nd. This marks the 34th consecutive season that the Buckeyes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 to start the season.

Pittsburgh was tabbed 17th, their highest preseason ranked in 12 years.

The rest of the AP College Football Preseason Poll includes: