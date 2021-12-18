HARBOR CREEK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Emily Anthony posted a double-double in West Middlesex’s first victory of the season, 68-46, over Harbor Creek. Anthony closed out her afternoon with 22 points, 12 assists and seven steals.

Carlie Beatty and Emma Mild scored 17 and 12 points respectively for the Ms. Reds. The win was also coach Mary Jo Stanch’s first at West Middlesex.

West Middlesex will face Laurel at 5 p.m. Sunday in New Castle.

Georgia Weber led the Huskies in scoring with 13.

Harbor Creek will meet Seneca Monday at home.