Antetokounmpo scores 24 as Bucks bury Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro (35) passes against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in two days, 124-99.

Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bryn Forbes had 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory for the Bucks, who broke the game open with a 42-18 run spanning the third and fourth quarters.

Milwaukee began its six-game road trip Friday, when Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 boards in a 123-105 win at Cleveland.

Andre Drummond paced the Cavaliers with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Cleveland completed a stretch of four home games in six days, winning once, and has lost seven of nine overall.