Another setback: Scrappers drop 4th straight to 1st-place Batavia

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers put together 10 hits but could not fend off Batavia in a 9-6 loss Friday at Eastwood Field.

Scrappers starter Ethan Hankins gave up his first two hits of the season, but tossed 5 strikeouts, allowing two earned runs in four innings of work.

Opposing starter Eli Villalobos was also strong from the mound with 6 strikeouts and two earned runs in 3.2 innings. With the win, Batavia (9-4) moves into first in the Pinckney Division of the New York Penn League.

After being swept by the State College Spikes earlier this week, the Scrappers (7-7) have now suffered their fourth straight loss.

Mahoning Valley is back in action against Batavia Saturday night. First pitch set for 7:05 at Eastwood Field. It’s Michael Brantley Bobblehead Giveaway night.