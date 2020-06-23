Another Kennedy Catholic standout senior signs to play college basketball

Kennedy Catholic's Addie Flanders signed to play basketball at Grove City College on Monday

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Addie Flanders made it official on Monday evening, signing to continue her academic and athletic career at Grove City College.

She made her commitment in April.

“Well, ultimately it was about the school as a whole,” Flanders said. “Like what they are all about. I like the Christian atmosphere that I get at Kennedy and I wanted to continue that in college.”

Flanders was KC’s top defensive player on the team. She averaged five points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.

The senior helped the Golden Eagles reach the PIAA Class A Quarterfinals before the season was ended because of the coronavirus.