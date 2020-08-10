Another Indians’ pitcher violates COVID protocols; Will be placed in quarantine

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have announced that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger has violated the team protocols for COVID-19.

He is the second Cleveland pitcher to violate the protocols. Fellow starter Zach Plesac was sent home from Chicago after likewise leaving the team’s hotel on a weekend road trip.

Clevinger reportedly attended a team meeting on Sunday, and also flew back to Cleveland on the team plane.

The Indians released the following statement Monday night:

“Today the organization learned that RHP Mike Clevinger violated team protocols on the club’s recent road trip to Chicago. He has been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team. RHP Adam Plutko will start in his place on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland Indians will continue to keep the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members as our top priority.” Cleveland Indians

Team President Chris Antonetti and manager Terry Francona will address the media on the matter on Tuesday.