YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This local on local playoff matchup features two programs that really couldn’t have more different histories.

Warren JFK team is looking for their fourth regional championship since 2016.

“For us, we’ve been in this situation multiple times, the senior class, we’ve come up short a little bit and we just want to get the job done,” Warren JFK Wide Receiver Aidan Rossi said. “We’re going to go into it with clear hearts and we’re going to make sure we know what we want when we leave.”

This Southern team sees themselves further than any team in program history.

“It’s an amazing feeling to make it this far and no one at the school has ever done and we’re just hoping to come with another win and keep going,” Southern Left Tackle Payton Hersman said. “I’d love to win this TV game and just show everyone around us that we need the respect we deserve.”

And we know the 11-1 Southern Indians and Head Coach Rich Wright will lean on that run game that sees two 1,000 yard rushers in Colton Soukup and Wyatt Morris and a defense looking to cause problems, with 14 forced turnovers.

“I mean, it’s the same as any other week for us,” Wright said. “But we are excited I will tell you, we’re really excited to be in week 13, we’re excited to maybe redeem ourselves on TV.”

But that 10-1 Eagles defense is stingy as well, pitching two shutouts during the season and more recently have only given up 4.6 points per game during this 5-game win streak.

“We kick off June 6th and it doesn’t stop until we’re done ad so they put a lot into this,” Warren JFK Head Coach Dom Prologo said. “They put a lot of effort, it’s a 12 month process, so when you get to here, you feel like, okay, we’re achieving, we’re working towards that goal and it’s exciting.”

That game kicks off at 7 pm on Saturday, live on MY-YTV with Chad Krispinsky on the call.