Another Honor! Valley standout wins prestigious Kentucky sports award

Former Warren Harding standout Lynn Bowden added to his list of awards from this past season

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad and Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden has been named the 2019 Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year on Tuesday.

He is the 39th winner of the award and beat out Kentucky sports standouts Lamar Jackson (Former Lousiville quarterback/current Baltimore Ravens quarterback) and Ja Morant (Former Murray State guard/current Memphis Grizzlies guard)

The former Harding standout led Kentucky to six wins in eight games and led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards.

Bowden was moved to quarterback midway through the season and helped revive the Wildcats season.

In his first start at quarterback since high school, the junior ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a score in a 24-20 win over Arkansas.

This is one of many awards that Bowden has won this season. As an all-purpose player, Bowden was chosen First Team All-America by The Associated Press.

He also won the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the nation’s most versatile player.

He also was MVP of the Belk Bowl and of the Governor’s Cup victory over Louisville.

The award is voted by sports media members from around the state of Kentucky.