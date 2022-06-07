PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney is retiring from the NFL due to medical reasons.

The report comes from Kellis Robinett of the Kansas City Star.

Finney is only 30-years old.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after his playing career at Kansas State.

Finney played in Pittsburgh for five seasons before joining the Seahawks in 2020. Then we was traded to Cincinnati before returning to the Steelers last year.

With Pittsburgh, Finney played 66 games in five seasons.

Just last week, defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt announced his early retirement from the game.