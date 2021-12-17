MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Since opening the season with a lopsided loss to Chaney (66-33), Fitch has seen each of its following six games decided by 10 points or less.

The Falcons were on the wrong side of one of those close contests Friday night as Fitch was turned away by Massillon, 55-51.

The Falcons’ Allen Underwood led all scorers with 19 points. Gianni Maley tallied 13 while Devin Sherwood added 11.

Fitch (2-5) will play McDowell at home on Tuesday.

Ardell Banks scored all of his 16 points in the final three quarters to lead the Tigers in scoring. Elijah Ferrington added 12 for Massillon.

On Saturday, Massillon (2-1) will be in action against Hoban in the Hall of Fame City Classic at home.