YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion grad and Florida International product Drake Batcho has signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Batcho will begin his MLB journey in the minor leagues.

This past year at FIU, the former Golden Flash appeared in eight games for the Panthers, recording eight strikeouts.

Batcho helped bring the first state championship to Champion in 2018.

He becomes the second player from that time to be drafted or sign with an MLB team this month.