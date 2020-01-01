Another Buckeye NFL-bound: CB Okudah declares for draft

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Okudah, along with Chase Young, became Ohio State's first unanimous All-American since Billy Price in 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after Ohio State’s star running back JK Dobbins declared for the NFL Draft, All-American cornerback Jeff Okudah also announced he’s going pro.

It comes as no surprise, after Okudah was named a unanimous 1st Team All American as a junior, with three interceptions, nine pass break-ups and 34 tackles for the Buckeyes.



He made the announcement official on social media Wednesday.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Okudah is widely projected as the top cornerback prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was one of three finalists for the Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football.



Okudah was dominant in conference play as well, helping the Buckeyes win a third straight Big Ten Title. For his efforts, Okudah was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection.