EPHRAIM, Utah (WKBN) – Former Boardman standout Derrick Anderson is competing this basketball season in the Beehive state at Utah’s Snow Community College. The Badgers are 11-4.

In his last outing on December 29, Anderson scored 8 points and dished out 3 assists in Snow’s loss to Salt Lake. In his past two games, Anderson has averaged 26.5 minutes per game.

For the season, Derrick has averaged 4.5 points and 2.1 assists in 15 games (2 starts).

Next up for the Badgers is a home matchup with Community Christian College on Saturday.