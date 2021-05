Jordan Anderson struck out 11 batters in the win

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch shut out Ravenna 11-0 in their playoff opener on Tuesday.

Jordan Anderson tossed a six-inning no-hitter, with 11 strikeouts. She now has an 18-3 pitching mark.

Anderson also led the team with three hits (one double and two triples) as she drove in three runs.

Skyler Greeneisen and Sam Morris each finished with a pair of hits.

The Warriors (19-6) will now play Perry on Thursday at home at 5 p.m. for the sectional championship.