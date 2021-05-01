Anderson hits grand slam, White Sox beat Indians

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson (7) and Leury Garcia celebrate the team’s 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Chicago. Anderson and Garcia accounted for all the White Sox runs. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a grand slam, Leury García drove in three runs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3.

Lance Lynn allowed three runs over five innings in his return from the injured list for the White Sox, who have won seven of nine.

Austin Hedges homered and Josh Naylor had two hits for the Indians, who have dropped eight of 13.

Lynn, sidelined since April 17 because of a right trapezius strain, allowed four hits and struck out a season-low two. He also issued two walks, doubling his season total after four starts.