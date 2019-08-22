LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 11

Andamasaris cousins power Howland to big win over West Branch

Sports

Malina and Ryley Andamasaris combined for all three goals for the Tigers in the 3-2 victory.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland girls soccer team beat West Branch, 3-2 Wednesday at the Howland Middle School field.

Junior Malina Andamasaris scored two goals, including the game-winner, while her cousin, sophomore Ryley Andamasaris also found the back of the net for the Tigers.

Howland raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, before West Branch senior Lexi Biery scored two goals of her own to tie things up at halftime.

During a back and forth second half, Malina Andamasaris scored the go-ahead goal for the Tigers.

With the win, Howland improves to 1-0-1 on the season, while West Branch drops to 1-1 overall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com