Andamasaris cousins power Howland to big win over West Branch

Malina and Ryley Andamasaris combined for all three goals for the Tigers in the 3-2 victory.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland girls soccer team beat West Branch, 3-2 Wednesday at the Howland Middle School field.

Junior Malina Andamasaris scored two goals, including the game-winner, while her cousin, sophomore Ryley Andamasaris also found the back of the net for the Tigers.

Howland raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, before West Branch senior Lexi Biery scored two goals of her own to tie things up at halftime.

During a back and forth second half, Malina Andamasaris scored the go-ahead goal for the Tigers.

With the win, Howland improves to 1-0-1 on the season, while West Branch drops to 1-1 overall.