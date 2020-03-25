And the winners are… WKBN announces Boys Starting 5

(WKBN) – For the last 12 years, Sports Team 27 has honored some of the Valley’s best high school basketball players with our Starting 5 award.

These players have broken school records, cut down nets and dominated our coverage. After months of basketball — and despite the shortened season — our winners are revealed.

Watch the video above to see our 2020 WKBN Boys Starting 5!

This year’s winners include:

Derrick Anderson – Boardman

The Spartans senior averaged 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year. Anderson helped lead the Spartans to 22 wins this season and was named the All-American Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season. He finished his high school career with 1,045 points.

Drew Clark – Springfield

The Tigers senior averaged 19.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3 blocks per game this season. Clark is a two-time captain and a First Team All-State Selection. He helped Springfield win two district titles and finished as regional runner-up twice. The Westminster recruit finished his high school career with 1,251 career points.

Ike Herster – Kennedy Catholic

The Eagles senior led all of District Ten in scoring this year with 27.6 points per game. Herster also led the Eagles in rebounding and finished with 1,307 career points, which ranks eighth all-time at Kennedy Catholic. The 6’6″ shooting guard is a three-time state champion and will continue his basketball career at Gannon University.

Zach Rasile – McDonald

The Blue Devils senior averaged 38 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game this season. The West Liberty recruit finished his high school career with 3,013 points, which ranks second in Ohio history. Rasile holds the state record for career three-pointers (485) and three-pointers in a season(140). He won 81 games during his career at McDonald.

Donald Whitehead – Hickory

The Hornets senior averaged 21.1 points per game this season, bringing his career total to 1,837. Whitehead led Hickory to 23 wins this season, finished undefeated in conference play and was named the Region 5 Player of the Year.