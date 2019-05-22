An Eagle returns: Valley Christian names Agresta head girls basketball coach
Agresta has spent the last 8 years coaching Northlake Christian School
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Valley Christian graduate Aaron Agresta is returning home after being named head coach of the girls basketball program.
Agresta has spent the last 8 years coaching in Louisiana, where he led Northlake Christian School to a record of 123-49, and a Division III LSHAA Championship in 2017.
This past season, Agresta was named the 2019 All-State Coach of the Year, after finishing LHSAA State Runner-up.
