An Eagle returns: Valley Christian names Agresta head girls basketball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Valley Christian graduate Aaron Agresta is returning home after being named head coach of the girls basketball program.

Agresta has spent the last 8 years coaching in Louisiana, where he led Northlake Christian School to a record of 123-49, and a Division III LSHAA Championship in 2017.

This past season, Agresta was named the 2019 All-State Coach of the Year, after finishing LHSAA State Runner-up.