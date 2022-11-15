CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians’ manager Terry Francona was named American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday evening.

The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished in second place in the voting, with Seattle’s Scott Servais in third.

He led the Guardians to a Central Division title, despite being the youngest in all of Major League Baseball, with an average age of 26.7 years of age. The 63-year old guided Cleveland to its’ sixth postseason appearance during his ten-year tenure.

Under his watch, Cleveland has won four Central Division crowns.

During the course of the 2022 campaign, the Guardians tied a franchise record by having 17 players debut in a single season.

Francona previously was named American League Manager of the Year in both 2013 and 2016. He remains the only manager in club history to win the award multiple times.

Since 2013, Francona has guided the Guardians to a record of 845-671, and the American League’s second-best winning percentage (.845).