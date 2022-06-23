YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two tournament champions were crowned on Thursday during the Mercy Health Foundation AJGA Junior All-Star Tournament at Mill Creek golf course.

Brayden Miller from Goshen, Indiana finished in first place for the boys at 4-under par. Miller was the only golfer in the field this year to finish under par for the tournament. He posted rounds of 71, 66 and 69.

Ontario, Canada native Alexa Ouellet won the girls tournament. Ouellet was also the only female competitor to finish under par. She posted rounds of 69,72 and 68 to finish 1-under par.