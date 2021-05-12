Amed Rosario’s hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario, right, celebrates with Jose Ramirez after hitting a game winning single off Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Cubs 2-1. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Indians edged the Cubs 2-1 on Wednesday, completing the sweep

CLEVELAND (AP) – Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Rosario drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double.

In the 10th, he singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson, giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners.

Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.