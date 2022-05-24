YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch softball team defeated Brecksville-Broadview Heights 5-2 in the Division I regional semifinal Tuesday at the YSU Softball Complex.

Watch the video above to hear from sophomore Ayla Ray and head coach Steve Ward after the big win.

Ray finished with two singles and one RBI for the Falcons. Samantha Severn added two RBI, while Caitlin Mitchell recorded one RBI.

“Our bats were going today, so that really helped us,” Ray said. “We made the defensive plays, too.”

“Staying steady, staying in our zone right out of the gate. We just had good compact swings that we were going for singles and the players just did what they should do,” Ward added. “They played to the level that we expect them too and I’m just so darn proud of them to stay steady through everything because there is no easy games. That is a class act of a team. They’re highly coached. They have high recruits on there. It’s an amazing win for this program.”

Sydnie Watts and McKenna Hogan combined for 14 strikeouts on the mound. Watts now has a record-setting 310 strike outs on the season.

Fitch advances to the Division I regional final and will play North Canton Hoover on Friday at 5 p.m. at YSU.