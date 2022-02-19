YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team continued with their good run of form the last month, grabbing a 74-61 win over IUPUI.

“A must win game for us,” said senior Michael Akuchie.

“Like DC (Dwayne Cohill) and I were talking about it, walking up here like it felt like it was like a slug fest. Like not the consistency we probably wanted but at the end of the day like, I’m always proud of our team for always like ugly wins. I’m extremely proud of our team for getting an ugly win tonight.”

The win is YSU’s eighth in their last nine outings and sit just a half game back of a top-four spot in the Horizon League Tournament which would give them a bye in the first round.

“You know, 18 wins. We got 18 wins, I think that’s the third most in school history,” said head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

“We’ve got the most Horizon League wins in school history now in a single season. You got to you got to want more. This time of year, you got to keep pushing. You got to get better and try to make a great run here down the stretch.”