‘Amazing to score that and win the game’: Boardman tops Ursuline, elements in season opener

A late goal gave the Spartans the win over Ursuline on a hot day at Boardman High School

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys soccer team topped Ursuline on a hot afternoon at Boardman Stadium Saturday 2-1.

The Spartans opened the scoring in the first half when Sava Crnjak found the back of the net to put Boardman up 1-0.

But the Irish would find the equalizer just before the half when Cooper Cardelein found a loose ball in the box and slotted it home to make it 1-1.

The score would stay even until late in the second half when Cole Congson danced around two defenders and scored in the low corner to give the Spartans the lead for good.

Boardman improves to 1-0 on the year while the Irish fall to 0-1.