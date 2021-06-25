‘Always wanted to play football at the next level’: Boardman standout discusses commitment to Purdue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Spartans football standout Terence Thomas talked with WKBN on Friday about why he picked Purdue to continue his playing career.

Watch the video above for the full interview from Thomas.

“I felt at home when I went there,” Thomas said on Friday. “Just somewhere I know I will be treated good at. And it is very family-oriented, so that is why I picked it. I loved it there, all the coaches and staff is great, beautiful campus and the academics are phenomenal.”

Thomas is being recruited as an athlete and may play offense or defense in the college ranks.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at Boardman, Thomas accounted for a total of 1,162 all-purpose yards with 17 total touchdowns.

He passed for 380 yards, 655 rushing yards and 165 receiving yards for the Spartans.