YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After an impressive first year in Youngstown, Phantoms forward Adam Ingram has not had much time for relaxation this offseason.

The Manitoba, Canada native has been training five days a week getting ready for the NHL Draft and just recently participated in the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, New York.

Eighty-five draft-eligible players were at the Combine in early June, taking part in fitness testing and interviews with NHL teams.

Out of 12 different fitness tests, Ingram finished in the top 25 in six of them. He also interviewed with 27 NHL squads.

“It was a great experience,” Ingram said. “I enjoyed it. I think it was pretty cool to be out there as well with about 100 kids there and they’re all good hockey players. So, it was pretty cool for me.”

The next stop in Ingram’s busy summer is Montreal, Quebec in July for the 2022 NHL Draft. Ingram’s parents, brother and grandma will all be making the trip to Montreal with him.

In the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, Ingram is listed as the 27th-ranked North American skater and is the highest ranked USHL player on the list.

“I’d say it’s kind of overwhelming,” Ingram added. “If I look back five years ago, I would never think I’d have the opportunity to be drafted in the NHL. I mean, it’s always been my dream since I’ve been a little guy so I’m super happy that I’m in the position that I’m at now.”

Before coming to Youngstown, the St. Cloud State commit only played in eight games during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19.

Ingram was drafted by the Phantoms 153rd overall in the 11th round of the 2021 USHL Entry Draft. This past season, Ingram lead the Phantoms in goals (26) and points (55) and was second in assists (32). He was also named to the USHL All-Rookie team.

“It had pretty much been two years since I’ve played an actual season of hockey,” Ingram said. “So, it was a huge step up for me and I think throughout the season I got a lot better. I think I used my shot well to my advantage and I think I used my smarts as well. I think I just had confidence when I had the puck on my stick and just confidence to make plays. I had great linemates around me, so they helped me out as well.”

The 2022 NHL Draft will be held over two days at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Round 1 will take place Thursday, July 7 while Rounds 2-7 will be on Friday, July 8.