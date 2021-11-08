‘Always been a tackler’: Youngstown native talks about upbringing helping his success with Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native and Cleveland Browns defensive back Troy Hill discussed how his upbringing in Youngstown helped him become the player he is on Monday during a press conference.

Hill registered two sacks in the Browns win over the Bengals on Sunday.

“I feel like it just comes from my upbringing,” Hill said. “Growing up in Youngstown that is one of the things we did, we made sure we were out there tackling for sure.”

He was originally credited with three sacks but had one taken away following the game.

“There wasn’t too much passing going on especially in the winter time. So if there was one thing we were going to learn it was how to tackle. I feel like that is where it came from,” Hill said.

On the year, Hill has two sacks and 30 tackles.