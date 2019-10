Isabella Alvarico scored the game-winner for the Spartan with 39 seconds left in Boardman's 1-0 win over Fitch.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman edged Austintown Fitch 1-0 on a rainy Wednesday night in girls’ high school soccer action.

Isabella Alvarico scored the game-winner for the Spartan with 39 seconds left to seal up the narrow victory at Spartan Stadium.



With the dramatic win, Boardman improves to 8-3-2 overall on the season.

The Spartans return to the field on Saturday afternoon on the road at Southeast.