Altuve homers twice in milestone game as Astros down Indians

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve (27) celebrates his solo home run with Yuli Gurriel during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) – Jose Altuve celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major league debut with a leadoff homer, and made the milestone twice as nice with a second shot on his next at-bat to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

He connected off rookie Triston McKenzie (1-4) on his seventh leadoff homer this season to put Houston up early.

Altuve’s second homer sailed down the left field line, and he stood at home plate for several seconds watching to see if it would stay fair before beginning his trot to first base as the ball clanged off the foul pole.