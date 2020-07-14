Altomare’s back as a head coach; attempts to turn around Lisbon in year #1

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – After all the years of coaching Leetonia (as an assistant and as the Bears’ head coach), Matt Altomare begins his summer as the leader of rival-Lisbon. In late-December, the Blue Devils named Matt Altomare as their new coach. Altomare won 2 ITCL titles in 8 years at Leetonia from 2007-14 compiling a record of 34-48. This fall, he’ll look to turn around a program which has lost 13 of their last 14 contests.

“This isn’t a one-year thing,” states Altomare. “We understand (that), the kids understand (it), the community understands (it). The kids have been great so far about understanding the expectations for what we have for the program and themselves as young men. So we’re just trying to move forward every day.”

The Blue Devils will line up with 12 seniors when they take on Edison in week one.

2019 Record: 1-9 (1-5), 6th place in EOAC

Head Coach: Matt Altomare, 1st season at Lisbon

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 11.7 (52nd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 33.4 (52nd in Area)

Total Offense: 175.9

Rushing Offense: 144.9

Passing Offense: 31.0

Returning Starters

Offense: 6

Defense: 6

What you need to know about Lisbon’s offense

-Last year, the Blue Devils turned the ball over nearly twice a game (19 turnovers) and were able to muster only 176 yards (175.9) and 12 points (11.7) per contest. Seniors Ryan McCullough and R.J. Schreffler led the team in rushing with 491 and 390 yards respectively. Schreffler scored 7 times on the ground. He also completed 13 of 37 passes (35.1%) for 127 yards. McCullough led the team with a 5.3 yards per carry average on 93 rushes. Senior Tyler Welsh caught 4 passes, ran for 210 yards (2 TDs) and threw for another 149 on 11 completions last winter.

What you need to know about Lisbon’s defense

-The defense struggled late in the season as they allowed 4 of their final 5 opponents to score 40-points or more. For the season, Lisbon allowed an average of 33.4 points per game and were able to force just 8 turnovers. Despite losing three of their top four tacklers from last fall, the defense does return production in the way of linebackers Abram Simms (68 tackles, 4 TFL), Gabe Damron (20 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) and Tyler Palmer (40 tackles) as well as defensive backs Tyler Welsh (31 tackles) and Haiden Colvin (26 tackles),

Lisbon’s Key Player(s)

-The twelve seniors will be relied upon for leadership to carry the group into a new era of Blue Devil football.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Edison

Sept. 4 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 11 – Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 18 – at East Palestine

Sept. 25 – at Wellsville

Oct. 2 – Southern

Oct. 9 – at Leetonia

Oct. 16 – Valley Christian

Oct. 23 – at Columbiana

Oct. 30 – United

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – home vs. Edison

…This is coach Altomare’s first game as head coach of the Lisbon football program. Win or lose, this is a big one.

Since 2011, Lisbon’s leading rusher

2019: Ryan McCullough, 491

2018: Logan Bell, 537

2017: Cam Summers, 1002

2016: Cam Summers, 1022

2015: Jason Thompson, 1163

2014: Jason Thompson, 1023

2013: Brandon Barnes, 561

2012: Brandon Barnes, 1192

2011: Zac Barnes, 652