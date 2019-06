Bell was looking to get his first All-Star Game start in his first appearance

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell was the runner-up to Freddie Freeman in the fan vote for the start at first base for the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9th.

Bell was just 1.1% behind Freeman in the vote.

Bell is having a career season, leading the league in RBIs (70) and doubles (28), and is on pace to surpass his career high in home runs.

His previous high mark is 26, he has 22 as of June 27th.