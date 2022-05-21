CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Ally Wilson netted a game-high seven goals to lift Canfield to a 17-11 win over Lake Catholic Saturday in the second round of the OHSAA girls lacrosse playoffs.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Wilson’s seven goals ties a school record for most goals in a game. Wilson scored all of them in the first half.

Canfield’s Elena Martin, Sarah Grohovksy, Emily Wilson and Ashleigh Haas each finished with two goals. Gwen Lolakis and Taylor Stansloski added one goal each.

Canfield improves to 15-3-1 on the season and will face Kenston in the regional semifinals on Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.