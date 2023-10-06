BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Eastern Buckeye Conference rivals hit the field Friday night with Alliance visiting West Branch.

Boston Mulinix got the Warriors on the board first late in the first quarter with a short touchdown run.

Beau Alazaus‘ long touchdown pass to Gavin Gregory extended that lead to 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

Brendan Zurbrugg’s touchdown gave Alliance their first points of the game early in the second quarter. But another Alazaus and Gregory connection would extend the lead back to two scores for the Warriors.

Zurbrugg found Ramhir Hawkins for a touchdown pass late in the first half, and the Aviators trailed 21-13 going into the locker room.

It was a wild third quarter, with both teams combining for five touchdowns.

Alazaus added two more scores in the third, a rushing score as well as a pass to Anthony Perry. Mulinix also got his second touchdown run of the game.

Zurbrugg added two more scores in the third as well, expanding his total to four with a rushing score and pass to J.R. Jackson.

Alazaus hit the fourth quarter running, not only with his fifth total touchdown of the game, but he hit Jeremiah Thomas for a monster 94-yard touchdown reception, giving the Warriors a three-possession lead for the first time.

Adam Zumbar’s short touchdown run brought Alliance back within two scores with under six minutes remaining.

With under three minutes remaining, Zurbrugg matched Alazaus’ total with his fifth touchdown of the game to bring the Aviators back to within a single score in the final minutes. The extra point attempt was missed.

West Branch currently leads 49-41 late in the fourth quarter as of the last update.

Alliance (4-3) will host Minerva next week. West Branch (6-1) will host Carrollton.