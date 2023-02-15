STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Alliance topped Struthers 47-44 in the girls’ Division II Sectional Semifinals Wednesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Marzae Gantz led Alliance with 11 points while Ella Smith finished with 9. Jayla Callock and Payton Smith added 7 points apiece.

Struthers was led by Chloe Neider who piled up a game-high 20 points. Katelyn Kimble and Emma Morris chipped in with 8 points apiece in the setback.

With the win, Alliance improves to 10-13 on the season. The Aviators advance to face Howland in the Division II Sectional Final on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Struthers ends the season with a record of 14-9.