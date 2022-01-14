BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Alliance handed West Branch their first loss of the season following the Warriors’ 57-46 setback. The Warriors were unable to rebound from a second quarter that saw the Aviators score 16 of the 17 points scored.

West Branch falls to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference.

Dru DeShields led the way with 18 points. Jaxon Hendershott added 16 by sinking four three-point baskets.

K’vaughn Davis paced Alliance with 18 points. Three other Aviators scored in double figures: Diego Allen (11), Brendan Zurburgg (10) and 6’8 center Stephen Gales (10).

On Tuesday, West Branch will turn around and head to Alliance (8-2) for their makeup game from December 3.