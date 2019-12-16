Allen’s fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills

The Bills secured their second playoff berth in two seasons under coach Sean McDermott

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 7:55 to play and the Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff spot, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10.

The Bills secured their second playoff berth in two seasons under coach Sean McDermott, a college teammate with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at William & Mary.

Buffalo trailed 10-7, but scored on two possessions in the fourth quarter, as Allen rallied the Bills for a comeback win for the fifth time this season.

